FILE - In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs across the field during a an NFL football workout at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. Bruce Arians didn’t give much thought to the prospect of opting out of trying to help Tom Brady win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 67-year-old whose aggressive offensive philosophy is dubbed “no risk it, no biscuit” is one of the oldest head coaches in the NFL, as well as a cancer survivor who once retired because of health concerns. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)