EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Vegas 4, Seattle 3
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m
