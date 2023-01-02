All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82
Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94
Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102
Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117
Buffalo 35 18 15 2 38 138 118
Ottawa 37 17 17 3 37 112 116
Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131
Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94
New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97
Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108
N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105
Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109
N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104
Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124
Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104
Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95
Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102
Colorado 35 19 13 3 41 105 101
St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135
Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107
Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128
Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111
Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138
Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116
Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146
Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
San Jose 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
