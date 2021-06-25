All Times CST

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Sunday, June 13

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, June 14

Vegas 4, Montreal 1

Tuesday, June 15

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Wednesday, June 16

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Thursday, June 17

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Friday, June 18

Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT

Saturday, June 19

N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, June 20

Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT

Monday, June 21

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0

Tuesday, June 22

Montreal 4, Vegas 1

Wednesday, June 23

N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT, series tied 3 - 3

Thursday, June 24

Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT, Montreal wins series 4 - 2

Friday, June 25

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

