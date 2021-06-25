All Times CST
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Sunday, June 13
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, June 14
Vegas 4, Montreal 1
Tuesday, June 15
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Wednesday, June 16
Montreal 3, Vegas 2
Thursday, June 17
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Friday, June 18
Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT
Saturday, June 19
N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, June 20
Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT
Monday, June 21
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tuesday, June 22
Montreal 4, Vegas 1
Wednesday, June 23
N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT, series tied 3 - 3
Thursday, June 24
Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT, Montreal wins series 4 - 2
Friday, June 25
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
