EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida36247553142108
Tampa Bay38249553128110
Toronto3423834911686
Boston3219112409984
Detroit371616537101125
Buffalo35101962692125
Ottawa2991822079107
Montreal3472341873123

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3324725011573
N.Y. Rangers37231045010794
Washington37208949125104
Pittsburgh3521954711690
Columbus341617133108122
Philadelphia35131573390119
New Jersey361417533105126
N.Y. Islanders2810126266480

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville37241125011799
Colorado33228347143109
St. Louis36211054712698
Minnesota332110244122102
Winnipeg3316125379999
Dallas3217132369294
Chicago36131853187121
Arizona3372331772128

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas392314248138117
Anaheim391913745117110
Los Angeles36181354110094
San Jose372016141105114
Calgary33171064010483
Edmonton341814238113111
Vancouver35161633591100
Seattle34102042495126

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 1

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 1

Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO

San Jose 3, Detroit 2, OT

Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado,8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

