GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108

Tampa Bay 38 24 9 5 53 128 110

Toronto 34 23 8 3 49 116 86

Boston 33 20 11 2 42 104 85

Detroit 37 16 16 5 37 101 125

Buffalo 35 10 19 6 26 92 125

Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107

Montreal 35 7 24 4 18 74 128

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73

N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94

Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104

Pittsburgh 35 21 9 5 47 116 90

Columbus 34 16 17 1 33 108 122

Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119

New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126

N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 37 24 11 2 50 117 99

Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109

St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98

Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102

Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99

Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94

Chicago 36 13 18 5 31 87 121

Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117

Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110

Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94

San Jose 37 20 16 1 41 105 114

Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83

Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111

Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 91 100

Seattle 34 10 20 4 24 95 126

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s GamesChicago 4, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 1

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 1

Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO

San Jose 3, Detroit 2, OT

Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Wednesday’s GamesBoston 5, Montreal 1

Seattle at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s GamesColumbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s GamesDallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday’s GamesNashville at Boston, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

