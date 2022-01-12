NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108
Tampa Bay 38 24 9 5 53 128 110
Toronto 34 23 8 3 49 116 86
Boston 33 20 11 2 42 104 85
Detroit 37 16 16 5 37 101 125
Buffalo 35 10 19 6 26 92 125
Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107
Montreal 35 7 24 4 18 74 128
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73
N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94
Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104
Pittsburgh 35 21 9 5 47 116 90
Columbus 34 16 17 1 33 108 122
Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119
New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126
N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 37 24 11 2 50 117 99
Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109
St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102
Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99
Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94
Chicago 36 13 18 5 31 87 121
Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117
Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110
Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94
San Jose 37 20 16 1 41 105 114
Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 91 100
Seattle 34 10 20 4 24 95 126
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s GamesChicago 4, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 1
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Nashville 5, Colorado 4, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 1
Toronto 4, Vegas 3, SO
San Jose 3, Detroit 2, OT
Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd
Wednesday’s GamesBoston 5, Montreal 1
Seattle at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s GamesColumbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s GamesDallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Saturday’s GamesNashville at Boston, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Vancouver at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
