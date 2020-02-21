EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6138111288201147
Tampa Bay614016585218164
Toronto623222872217204
Florida613223670214207
Montreal632827864191195
Buffalo602725862175190
Ottawa6121291153164209
Detroit621543434127232

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh593716680196158
Washington603717680211184
Philadelphia613420775202181
Columbus6230191373159159
Carolina593421472193164
N.Y. Islanders593320672168162
N.Y. Rangers593124466195184
New Jersey6023271056164208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6134171078191172
Dallas603519676164153
Colorado593418775209165
Winnipeg623225569190185
Nashville592923765190191
Minnesota592824763180190
Chicago602626860179194

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas623222872197188
Edmonton603221771191185
Vancouver603222670194184
Calgary613124668180190
Arizona643026868174171
San Jose602630456156196
Anaheim602429755156190
Los Angeles612234549153197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Montreal 4, Washington 3, OT

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 1, Arizona 0

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

