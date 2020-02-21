EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|61
|38
|11
|12
|88
|201
|147
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|16
|5
|85
|218
|164
|Toronto
|62
|32
|22
|8
|72
|217
|204
|Florida
|61
|32
|23
|6
|70
|214
|207
|Montreal
|63
|28
|27
|8
|64
|191
|195
|Buffalo
|60
|27
|25
|8
|62
|175
|190
|Ottawa
|61
|21
|29
|11
|53
|164
|209
|Detroit
|62
|15
|43
|4
|34
|127
|232
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|59
|37
|16
|6
|80
|196
|158
|Washington
|60
|37
|17
|6
|80
|211
|184
|Philadelphia
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|202
|181
|Columbus
|62
|30
|19
|13
|73
|159
|159
|Carolina
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|193
|164
|N.Y. Islanders
|59
|33
|20
|6
|72
|168
|162
|N.Y. Rangers
|59
|31
|24
|4
|66
|195
|184
|New Jersey
|60
|23
|27
|10
|56
|164
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|61
|34
|17
|10
|78
|191
|172
|Dallas
|60
|35
|19
|6
|76
|164
|153
|Colorado
|59
|34
|18
|7
|75
|209
|165
|Winnipeg
|62
|32
|25
|5
|69
|190
|185
|Nashville
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|190
|191
|Minnesota
|59
|28
|24
|7
|63
|180
|190
|Chicago
|60
|26
|26
|8
|60
|179
|194
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|62
|32
|22
|8
|72
|197
|188
|Edmonton
|60
|32
|21
|7
|71
|191
|185
|Vancouver
|60
|32
|22
|6
|70
|194
|184
|Calgary
|61
|31
|24
|6
|68
|180
|190
|Arizona
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|174
|171
|San Jose
|60
|26
|30
|4
|56
|156
|196
|Anaheim
|60
|24
|29
|7
|55
|156
|190
|Los Angeles
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|153
|197
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Montreal 4, Washington 3, OT
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 1, Arizona 0
Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 3
Los Angeles 5, Florida 4
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
