All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3729446214083
Carolina3825765612199
Toronto38238753130100
Tampa Bay362411149130103
New Jersey37231134912497
N.Y. Rangers392112648127108
Washington402113648131113
N.Y. Islanders392215246126106
Pittsburgh371912644122111
Buffalo361915240143122
Detroit351612739110117
Ottawa381817339116116
Florida391718438129134
Philadelphia381417735102125
Montreal381520333103144
Columbus36112322494142
WESTERN CONFERENCE
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas402612254134113
Dallas392310652139107
Los Angeles412213650135140
Winnipeg38241314912297
Seattle362012444126117
Minnesota362113244116102
Calgary391814743122119
Edmonton392017242138133
Colorado361914341107104
St. Louis381817339120140
Nashville361614638100110
Vancouver371618335127147
Arizona361318531105133
San Jose391220731120146
Anaheim38102442488158
Chicago3782542080141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Edmonton 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

