All Times ESTEASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|Carolina
|38
|25
|7
|6
|56
|121
|99
|Toronto
|38
|23
|8
|7
|53
|130
|100
|Tampa Bay
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|130
|103
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|127
|108
|Washington
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|131
|113
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|22
|15
|2
|46
|126
|106
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|Buffalo
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|143
|122
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|Ottawa
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|116
|116
|Florida
|39
|17
|18
|4
|38
|129
|134
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|Montreal
|38
|15
|20
|3
|33
|103
|144
|Columbus
|36
|11
|23
|2
|24
|94
|142
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|Dallas
|39
|23
|10
|6
|52
|139
|107
|Los Angeles
|41
|22
|13
|6
|50
|135
|140
|Winnipeg
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|122
|97
|Seattle
|36
|20
|12
|4
|44
|126
|117
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|Calgary
|39
|18
|14
|7
|43
|122
|119
|Edmonton
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|138
|133
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|St. Louis
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|120
|140
|Nashville
|36
|16
|14
|6
|38
|100
|110
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|127
|147
|Arizona
|36
|13
|18
|5
|31
|105
|133
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
|Chicago
|37
|8
|25
|4
|20
|80
|141
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Florida 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO
Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Nashville 6, Montreal 3
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1
Seattle 5, Edmonton 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.Friday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.