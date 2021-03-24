All Times CST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111
N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82
New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93
Buffalo 30 6 20 4 16 64 106
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74
Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78
Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91
Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108
Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106
Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103
Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77
Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67
Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71
Minnesota 30 19 10 1 39 89 76
St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104
Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101
Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86
San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104
Anaheim 33 9 18 6 24 72 112
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115
Calgary 34 15 16 3 33 89 102
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 92 132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3
Chicago 3, Florida 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4, SO
Nashville 2, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 1
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 3, Calgary 1
Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
