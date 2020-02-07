EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5533101278183138
Tampa Bay543415573196149
Florida532918664190178
Toronto542819763194181
Montreal562623759175172
Buffalo542323854154171
Ottawa5418251147145183
Detroit551338430115210

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington543613577197160
Pittsburgh533315571178146
N.Y. Islanders523115668155142
Columbus542916967144135
Carolina543120365174148
Philadelphia542918765170162
N.Y. Rangers522622456171169
New Jersey5319241048146190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis553215872176157
Colorado523016666192151
Dallas533018565142136
Nashville532620759174174
Winnipeg552723559163168
Chicago542521858161168
Minnesota532522656164176

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver553020565179167
Vegas562821763177168
Edmonton542820662173171
Arizona562722761158153
Calgary552722660149169
San Jose552427452145181
Anaheim542226650139166
Los Angeles551931543136176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

