All Times CST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88
N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71
Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99
N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76
New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69
Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83
Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75
Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102
Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101
Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98
Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71
Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61
Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65
Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69
St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96
Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79
Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91
San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96
Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79
Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95
Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87
Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80
Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104
Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Boston 4, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT
Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT
Nashville 2, Florida 1
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 3, Dallas 2
Friday's Games
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
