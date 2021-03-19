All Times CST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88

N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71

Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85

Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66

Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99

N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76

New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86

Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69

Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83

Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75

Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102

Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101

Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98

Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71

Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61

Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65

Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69

St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96

Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79

Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91

San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96

Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79

Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95

Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87

Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80

Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104

Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92

Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 4, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT

Nashville 2, Florida 1

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 3, Dallas 2

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

