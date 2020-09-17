All times CST
CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Sunday, Sept. 6

Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Monday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1,

Thursday, Sept. 10

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT

Friday, Sept. 11

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday, Sept. 14

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT, Dallas wins the series 4-1

Tuesday, Sept. 15

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

