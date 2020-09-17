|All times CST
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|Sunday, Sept. 6
Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0
|Monday, Sept. 7
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2
|Tuesday, Sept. 8
Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 9
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1,
|Thursday, Sept. 10
Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT
|Friday, Sept. 11
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Saturday, Sept. 12
Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
|Monday, Sept. 14
Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT, Dallas wins the series 4-1
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-2
|Thursday, Sept. 17
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 19
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
