EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida251744389671
Toronto271872388566
Tampa Bay251654368467
Detroit2613103297383
Boston211281256156
Buffalo258143197092
Ottawa247161156393
Montreal276183156196

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington261646389265
N.Y. Rangers251753377766
Carolina241761357954
Pittsburgh251285297568
Columbus2413110268080
New Jersey241095257079
Philadelphia248124205682
N.Y. Islanders216105174364

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota251861379672
Colorado231472309979
St. Louis251384308473
Nashville2514101297370
Dallas221372286459
Winnipeg251294287672
Chicago259142205681
Arizona255182124493

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary261565358456
Anaheim271485338978
Edmonton241680328774
San Jose2614111297171
Vegas2414100288173
Los Angeles2410104246467
Seattle259142207390
Vancouver269152206480

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3

Nashville 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2

Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1

San Jose 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

