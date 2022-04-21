DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair and its sponsors are seeking entries for the 2022 Way We Live Award. In its 14th year of recognizing outstanding farm families, the award will be given to six Iowa families who exemplify hard working farm values and a love for the occupation of farming.
So far, the Way We Live Award has been given to 76 Iowa families.
To nominate a family, submit an entry form that describes how living on a farm and choosing the occupation of farming has shaped that family’s life. All entries must include a family picture that illustrates the family’s commitment to their farming operation.
Entry forms can be printed or filled out on the Iowa State Fair website www.iowastatefair.org/participate/the-way-we-live-award/. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by May 15.
Winners will receive a prize package including $250 cash, fair admission, a parking pass, food vouchers, a one-night stay courtesy of the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus and recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage and in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21.
Eligible families must be residents of Iowa and the farming operation can be centered around any agricultural commodity. Families may be nominated by a member of the family or by others.
Nominations must be submitted online at www.iowastatefair.org or postmarked by May 15 and sent to Iowa State Fair, Emily Wynn, Box 57130, Des Moines IA, 50317-0003.
Materials can also be emailed to ewynn@iowastatefair.org.
