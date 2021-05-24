DES MOINES — The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals, is accepting applications for the vacancy on the court that will occur when Judge Richard Doyle retires Aug. 7.
Applications are due before noon June 10. The commission has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
To be eligible, a person must be a resident of Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa and be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72.
The commission has set aside June 24-25, to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment.
For more information, visit https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission.
