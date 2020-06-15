The Northeast baseball roster is full of underclassmen for another year, working on getting into the winning ways in the River Valley Conference.
The Rebels have just two seniors and three juniors on the roster, the rest of the slots filled with sophomores, freshman and fresh-faced eighth graders.
Even so, many of these underclassmen played at the varsity level last season and are coming in with another year of experience under their belt.
Northeast finished 5-21 in the 2019 season, ending the season on an eight-game skid. On the plus side, the Rebels are returning their eight highest batting averages and much of their field.
Senior Riley Wolfe leads that offensive charge, batting .298 in 2019, leading with 25 hits. Right behind him is the other senior on the squad, Dakota Stevenson, who batted .268 and led the team in RBIs.
Cade Hughes and Jimmy Weisphenning also batted over .240 last season. Hughes, a sophomore, and Weighsphenning, a freshman, are both back.
Stevenson is also the Rebels leading pitcher. In 2019, Stevenson pitched 42 innings for Northeast and finished with a 4.25 ERA, the best on the roster. Cade Hughes added another 40 innings, the two making up 50 percent of the pitching efforts last year.
The Rebels kicked off the season on Monday night against Mid-Prairie.
