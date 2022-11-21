Northeast Boys Basketball
The Rebels are coming off of a 16-9 season where they made it to the regional championship game before falling to Mid-Prairie. They did lose their top three leading scorer but return sophomore Gavin Kramer and junior Clayton Meyermann who each had good seasons last year.
Schedule:
11/29/22 @ Durant 7:45 PM
12/2/22 vs Central DeWitt 7:30 PM
12/3/22 vs Mid-Prairie 3:00 PM
12/6/22 vs Beckman Catholic 7:30 PM
12/9/22 vs Cascade 7:30 PM
12/10/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 3:00 PM
12/13/22 @ Bellevue 7:45 PM
12/20/22 vs Anamosa 7:30 PM
1/3/23 vs Tipton 7:30 PM
1/7/23 River Valley Conference Shootout @ Kirkwood Community College
1/10/23 @ Monticello8:00 PM
1/13/23 vs Camanche 7:30 PM
1/17/23 @ Cascade 7:15 PM
1/20/23 @ Beckman Catholic 7:30 PM
1/24/23 vs Maquoketa 7:30 PM
1/27/23 vs Bellevue 8:00 PM
1/31/23 @ Camanche 8:00 PM
2/3/23 vs Monticello 7:30 PM
Northeast Girls BasketballThe Rebels are coming off of a 7 win season and look to improve on that margin this year. They return their second leading scorer from last season, Alyssa Fowler who had 148 points on the year. Sophomore guard, Emma Kjergaard is also a nice returning piece for the Rebels.
Roster:
#1 Emma Kjergaard SO
#2 Kaitlyn Hansen JR
#3 Alyssa Fowler SR
#5 Leah Mangelsen SO
#10 Molly Munck JR
#11 Bailee Petry JR
#12 Emily Erwin SO
#21 Holly Lamp SO
#24 Cadence Driscoll SO
#50 Cora Schneider SO
#55 Ally Kane JR
Schedule:
11/29/22 @ Durant 6:30 PM
12/3/22 vs Mid-Prairie 1:30 PM
12/6/22 vs Beckman Catholic 6:00 PM
12/9/22 vs Cascade 6:00 PM
12/10/22 @ Calamus-Wheatland 1:30 PM
12/13/22 @ Bellevue 6:00 PM
12/16/22 @ Maquoketa 6:15 PM
12/20/22 vs Anamosa 6:00 PM
1/3/23 vs Tipton 6:00 PM
1/13/23 vs Camanche 6:00 PM
1/20/23 @ Beckman Catholic 6:00 PM
1/21/23 vs Wapello 2:00 PM
1/24/23 vs Maquoketa 6:00 PM
1/27/23 vs Bellevue 6:00 PM
1/31/23 @ Camanche 6:15 PM
2/3/23 vs Monticello 6:00 PM
Northeast WrestlingSchedule:
12/8/22 Double Dual @ Northeast 5:30 PM
12/13/22 Double Dual @ Northeast 5:30 PM
12/17/22 Saber Invitational @ Central DeWitt High School 9:00 AM
1/7/23 Northeast Wrestling Invitational @ Northeast 10:00 AM
1/14/23 Cascade Invite @ Cascade High School 9:30 AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.