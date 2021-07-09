GOOSE LAKE — Friday at Northeast High School, it was hard to tell if there was a softball game or if there was a birthday party.
Following the Rebel softball team’s regional semifinal victory, the team hit a piñata that burst open with a bunch of different candy.
When asked which type of candy was best, the Northeast seniors came up with several answers — Hersheys with almonds, Frooties, Reese’s.
But then Emma Fowler settled the debate.
“I’m going to say Mr. Goodbar,” Fowler said.
Her fellow seniors looked at her with confusion and didn’t quite agree, but Valerie Spooner came up with a solution.
“The better question is, ‘Is there a bad candy?’” Spooner said.
Maybe Almond Joy, one of them said — the debate raged on.
While they may disagree on candy, the Rebels can agree on how to win softball games. After Cascade hit a first-inning home run, Northeast rebounded for an 11-4 win over the Cougars in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
“They punched us in the face in the first inning, but our girls came in right away and responded with three runs, which they’ve been doing all year,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “When we needed insurance, we got some timely hits and it seemed like (Haleigh) Banowetz calmed down a little bit and we got out of some jams defensively, so overall, a good effort.”
Northeast senior Neveah Hildebrandt said it was big for the team to come out strong after the Cascade home run.
“I think it just shows how resilient we are,” Hildebrandt said. “We didn’t let it affect us at all and like coach Eversmeyer said, we punched them back in the mouth.”
The Rebels defeated MFL-Mar-Mac 13-1 in the quarterfinal on Wednesday to set up the matchup with the Cougars, despite a long rain delay.
“We’ve worked hard all year to get to this point and I think it just means a lot to the team, so as seniors, it’s just a good feeling,” senior Alexis Ehlers said.
Against Cascade, Emma Kjergaard and Leah Mangelsen all had RBIs in the bottom of the first inning as the Rebels took a 3-1 lead. Brynnlin Kroymann had a two-RBI single in the fifth. Ehlers scored a run in the fourth after Kroymann reached first on an error, then Paige Holst hit an RBI single to put Northeast up 8-3. Jeorgia Neumann, Hildebrandt and Ehlers each added RBI singles in the sixth inning to score the final runs of the game.
“No matter who steps on the field or who steps in to hit, we just have full confidence in everybody to get the job done,” Ehlers said.
The Rebels (26-13) move on to a regional final against No. 1 Wilton (27-3) at 7 p.m. Monday. Wilton defeated Durant in a semifinal on Thursday.
“Potent offense — they have our utmost respect,” Eversmeyer said. “We did go to the seventh inning and only lost by one run the first time. It’s a one-game approach and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
Spooner said the Rebels are confident.
“Trust the journey,” Spooner said. “We’ve got to get there.”
