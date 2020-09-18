GOOSE LAKE — Northeast senior Alexis Ehlers said for the past four years, she and her fellow seniors have gone through everything together.
Thursday night, they celebrated that.
“It’s incredibly special, especially with not knowing what’s going to happen for the rest of the year,” Ehlers said. “At least being able to get one senior night in, in at least one sport this season — you can’t take anything for granted, so I definitely soaked it up while I could.”
West Branch (7-2) swept Northeast (2-10) 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on the Rebels’ Senior Night, but it didn’t take away from the celebratory vibe of the night.
“We went through everything together,” Ehlers said of the senior class. “They’ve been by my side for everything, so I can’t thank them enough for what they do. They always just push me to be my best and for that, I’ll always remember.”
Northeast coach Rachel Diedrich praised the senior class, and said the Rebels had a good start against a tough team in West Branch.
“We’ve got a really great group of strong seniors, really great leaders,” Diedrich said. “They’ve been working really hard. They’re ready to go this season. I think we started off really well tonight, but I think we’ve got a few things to work out yet. I think we’re going to see a lot of good, small strides.”
Ehlers said the team was happy to get in its Senior Night with all of the uncertainty surrounding 2020, but she said that uncertainty made them bond closer.
“It’s definitely brought us closer together just because we have to find the good in our senior year and not knowing if we’re going to get next season or tomorrow even — we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ehlers said. “We’ve all learned to stick together and have each other’s back at all times.”
Despite the negativity of this year overall, she said the past four years are filled with positives.
“They’re like the little things you don’t think would be special, especially in the long run — you remember them so much,” Ehlers said. “And obviously the ones you make on the court — winning and losing as a team is a memory that’s unforgettable.”
Seniors for Northeast are: Ehlers, Coby Johnson, Beth Lamp, Sierra Wegener, Valerie Spooner, Emma Garien, Abbi Moraetes and Clarissa Jacobsen.
