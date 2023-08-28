Northwest Illinois residents and businesses are invited to participate in the upcoming recycling collection set
for Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carroll County Highway Department, just off Rt.
52/64 at 10735 Mill Rd., Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
Curbside recycling has been added to this event. For a fee of $5 per household, a single stream recycling
dumpster will be available. Eligible items for drop off include consumer glass bottles and jars, consumer
plastics and metal cans, cardboard and paper including magazines, junk mail, newspapers.
Several categories collected at the event include fees to cover a portion of recycling expenses while some
categories are free. Paint, tires or any household hazardous waste items will not be accepted.
A 70-cent per pound recycling fee is being charged for all small batteries or rechargeable and power unit
batteries. These batteries will be weighed at the event to determine the recycling fee amount due. Large
lead-acid batteries will be accepted for free.
Electronics with a screen of any kind will be collected for a $25 fee per item. This would include computer
monitors or screens, laptops, and all types of televisions. Large household appliances will be accepted for $10
each and include refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, etc.
Paper shredding is also being offered with a $5 fee per participating household or business. Unfortunately,
magazines, newspapers, inserts, paper clips and binder clips cannot be shredded.
Compact and large fluorescent bulbs will also be accepted with CFL and bulbs under five feet costing $1 each
and larger fluorescent bulbs costing $2 each.
Free recycling categories include most small electronic items such as computer towers, VCRs, DVD players,
printers, keyboards, mice, cables, phones, radios, copiers, cell phones and more. Small household appliances
are also accepted at no charge including vacuums, coffee makers, toasters, small saws, drills, holiday lights,
hair dryers and more.
Unwanted prescription medications will also be collected for free. Sharps will not be accepted.
Small and large metal items are eligible for drop off for free including bicycles, swing sets, metal shelving,
metal cabinets, lawn and garden tractors, lawn mowers, metal furniture, outdoor grills, and more.
The event has been organized by the Jo-Carroll Solid Waste Agency. For more information or answers to questions,
contact Mark Maidak at (815) 718-0238 or via e-mail at mwmaidak@gmail.com.
