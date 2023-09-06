Date of Meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
Time of Meeting: 4:15 p.m.
Place of Meeting: Board Room, CCSD Administration Building 1401 12th Ave. North.
Public notice is given that the state required Clinton School District Improvement Advisory Committee will meet at the date, time and place set out above. The tentative agenda for the meeting is:
1. Introduction
2. Portrait of a Graduate update
Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress -- Proficiency results
Other
This notice is given at the direction of the President pursuant to Iowa Cody Chapter 23, and the local rules of the governmental body that were later found.
