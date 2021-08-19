WEST DES MOINES — The NTT INDYCAR Series and Hy-Vee have announced a new multiyear agreement. Hy-Vee will provide broad support for next year’s doubleheader event set for July 23-24, 2022, through a wide-ranging partnership that will bring INDYCAR racing back to the 0.875 mile oval after a one-year hiatus.
The NTT INDYCAR Series was among the first to race on the D-shaped layout when it made its debut in Newton in 2007. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has held 15 races at the track known as “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet” since it opened in 2006.
Drivers will now have another chance to race at Iowa Speedway as Hy-Vee and the NTT INDYCAR Series announced that the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 will take place Saturday, July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will occur Sunday, July 24.
“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT INDYCAR Series calendar,” said Roger Penske, founder and chair of the Penske Corporation and owner of the NTT INDYCAR Series. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”
Plans for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series event include several additional entertainment activities, making for a festival-like atmosphere throughout the weekend.
“With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “The weekend will be filled with multiple attractions and events that celebrate everything that is great about Iowa and NTT INDYCAR Series racing.”
