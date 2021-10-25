St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, in this Friday, July 2, 2021, file photo. The Cardinals plan to announce Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn’t revealed the hiring publicy.