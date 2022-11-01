On the Clinton County ballot

• District 1 U.S. Rep.: Christina Bohannan (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) • U.S. Senate: Michael Franken (D) and Chuck Grassley (R) • Governor: Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lancker (D); Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R); Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian) • Secretary of State: Joel Miller (D) and Paul Pate (R) • State Auditor: Rob Sand (D) and Todd Halbur (R) • State Treasurer: Michael Fitzgerald (D) and Roby Smith (R) • Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood (D) and Mike Naig (R) • Attorney General: Tom Miller (D) and Brenna Bird (R) • Iowa Senate District 35: Jed Ganzer (D) and Chris Cournoyer (R) • Iowa House District 69: Jennifer Hansen (D) and Tom Determann (R) • Iowa House District 70: Kay Pence (D) and Norlin Mommsen (R) • Clinton County Board of Supervisors 3: Jim Irwin (R) and Dan Srp (R) • Clinton County Treasurer: Dustin Johnson (R) • Clinton County Recorder: Scott Judd (R) • Clinton County Attorney: Mike Wolf (R) • Bloomfield Twp: Trustee, Paul Ruchotzke; Clerk, Kathy Seyfert • Brookfield Twp: Trustee, Dean Adrien; Clerk, Lyndsey Eberhart • Camanche Twp: Trustee, Craig Lorenzen; Clerk, Willard Larsen • Center Twp: Trustee, Richard Smith; Clerk, Nancy Eggers • Deep Creek Twp: Trustee, Todd Randolph; Clerk, Donald Beeck • DeWitt Twp: Trustee, David Mangan; Trustee to fill a vacancy, Mike Goodall; Clerk, Lee Barber. • Eden Twp: Trustee, Daniel Nielsen; Clerk, Connie Beer • Elk River Twp: Trustee, Kay Dierks; Clerk, No candidate • Grant Twp: Trustee: William Clerk; Clerk, no candidate • Hampshire Twp: Trustee, Leon Bott; Clerk, Blake Thompson • Liberty Twp: Trustee, William Lee; Clerk, Terry Stevenson • Olive Twp: Trustee, Art Bousselot; Clerk, Nichole Will • Orange Twp: Trustee, Austin Bauer; Clerk, Aaron Trenkamp • Sharon Twp: Trustee, Wesley Gilroy; Clerk, Nicholas Dexter • Spring Rock Twp: Trustee, Steven Rohling; Clerk, Douglas Kelting • Waterford Twp: Trustee, Perry Lamp; Clerk, Erin Meyermann. • Welton Twp: Trustee, No candidate; Clerk, Jason Spain • County Soil & Water Conservation Board: Cindy Heilmann and John Tuthill • County Agriculture Extension: Marlin McCormick, Gayle Powell, Bonnie Oliver, Brian Schmidt, Jessica Jacobi • Supreme Court Justice retention: Matthew McDermott and Dana Oxley • Court of Appeals Judge retention: Paul Ahlers and Gina Badding • District 7 Judge retention: Stuart Werling, Jeffrey Bert and Meghan Corbin • District 7 Associate Judge retention: Michael Motto and Kimberly Shepherd Constitutional amendment: Iowans also will vote on a constitutional amendment protecting the right to bear arms. The proposed language of the constitutional amendment reads: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” Both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted in favor of the “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment” last year, clearing the way for Iowans to vote on the amendment in 2022. If a majority of Iowans vote in favor, it will be added to the state constitution. In order to amend the state constitution, a proposal must be approved by both chambers in two consecutive general assemblies. The Legislature passed the Keep and Bear Arms amendment in both 2018 and 2019, but a bureaucratic error prevented the proposal from appearing on ballots in 2020. If Iowans vote in favor of the constitutional amendment, Iowa courts would consider any law which restricts the sale, possession or use of firearms with “strict scrutiny,” meaning those laws must be narrowly tailored to fit a “compelling governmental interest” or be struck down as unconstitutional. The constitutional amendment also ensures that the right to bear arms is present in the Iowa Constitution should federal legislation ever change.
On the Clinton County ballot
• District 1 U.S. Rep.: Christina Bohannan (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)
• U.S. Senate: Michael Franken (D) and Chuck Grassley (R)
• Governor: Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lancker (D); Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R); Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Libertarian)
• Secretary of State: Joel Miller (D) and Paul Pate (R)
• State Auditor: Rob Sand (D) and Todd Halbur (R)
• State Treasurer: Michael Fitzgerald (D) and Roby Smith (R)
• Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood (D) and Mike Naig (R)
• Attorney General: Tom Miller (D) and Brenna Bird (R)
• Iowa Senate District 35: Jed Ganzer (D) and Chris Cournoyer (R)
• Iowa House District 69: Jennifer Hansen (D) and Tom Determann (R)
• Iowa House District 70: Kay Pence (D) and Norlin Mommsen (R)
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors 3: Jim Irwin (R) and Dan Srp (R)
• Clinton County Treasurer: Dustin Johnson (R)
• Clinton County Recorder: Scott Judd (R)
• Clinton County Attorney: Mike Wolf (R)
• Bloomfield Twp: Trustee, Paul Ruchotzke; Clerk, Kathy Seyfert
• Brookfield Twp: Trustee, Dean Adrien; Clerk, Lyndsey Eberhart
• Camanche Twp: Trustee, Craig Lorenzen; Clerk, Willard Larsen
• Center Twp: Trustee, Richard Smith; Clerk, Nancy Eggers
• Deep Creek Twp: Trustee, Todd Randolph; Clerk, Donald Beeck
• DeWitt Twp: Trustee, David Mangan; Trustee to fill a vacancy, Mike Goodall; Clerk, Lee Barber.
• Eden Twp: Trustee, Daniel Nielsen; Clerk, Connie Beer
• Elk River Twp: Trustee, Kay Dierks; Clerk, No candidate
• Grant Twp: Trustee: William Clerk; Clerk, no candidate
• Hampshire Twp: Trustee, Leon Bott; Clerk, Blake Thompson
• Liberty Twp: Trustee, William Lee; Clerk, Terry Stevenson
• Olive Twp: Trustee, Art Bousselot; Clerk, Nichole Will
• Orange Twp: Trustee, Austin Bauer; Clerk, Aaron Trenkamp
• Sharon Twp: Trustee, Wesley Gilroy; Clerk, Nicholas Dexter
• Spring Rock Twp: Trustee, Steven Rohling; Clerk, Douglas Kelting
• Waterford Twp: Trustee, Perry Lamp; Clerk, Erin Meyermann.
• Welton Twp: Trustee, No candidate; Clerk, Jason Spain
• County Soil & Water Conservation Board: Cindy Heilmann and John Tuthill
• County Agriculture Extension: Marlin McCormick, Gayle Powell, Bonnie Oliver, Brian Schmidt, Jessica Jacobi
• Supreme Court Justice retention: Matthew McDermott and Dana Oxley
• Court of Appeals Judge retention: Paul Ahlers and Gina Badding
• District 7 Judge retention: Stuart Werling, Jeffrey Bert and Meghan Corbin
• District 7 Associate Judge retention: Michael Motto and Kimberly Shepherd
Constitutional amendment: Iowans also will vote on a constitutional amendment protecting the right to bear arms.
The proposed language of the constitutional amendment reads: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted in favor of the “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment” last year, clearing the way for Iowans to vote on the amendment in 2022.
If a majority of Iowans vote in favor, it will be added to the state constitution.
In order to amend the state constitution, a proposal must be approved by both chambers in two consecutive general assemblies. The Legislature passed the Keep and Bear Arms amendment in both 2018 and 2019, but a bureaucratic error prevented the proposal from appearing on ballots in 2020.
If Iowans vote in favor of the constitutional amendment, Iowa courts would consider any law which restricts the sale, possession or use of firearms with “strict scrutiny,” meaning those laws must be narrowly tailored to fit a “compelling governmental interest” or be struck down as unconstitutional.
The constitutional amendment also ensures that the right to bear arms is present in the Iowa Constitution should federal legislation ever change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.