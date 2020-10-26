(All times Central
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 27
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — SK at Lotte

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — KT at Kia

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

SWIMMING
9 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds

