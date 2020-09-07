(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at NC

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

