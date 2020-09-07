|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 8
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at SK
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at St. Louis
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at Philadelphia
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|11 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.