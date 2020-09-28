|(All times Central)
|Tuesday, September 29
|BOWLING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at NC
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1
|3 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
|6 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1
|RUGBY
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Salford
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: St. Helens at Wigan
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
