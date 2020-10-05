|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, October 6
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
|4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Doosan at SK
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston
|3:30 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
|7:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Draft: Round 1
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.