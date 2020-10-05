(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 6
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

KBO BASEBALL
4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Doosan at SK

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston

3:30 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

7:10 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Draft: Round 1

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

