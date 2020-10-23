|(All times Central)
|Saturday, October 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|5 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
CBSSN — Mercer at Army
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State
FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
CBSSN — Houston at Navy
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College
ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
FS1 — Utah State at Boise State
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Minnesota
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
|9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State
|CROSSFIT
|12 p.m.
CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif.
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at NC
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
|RUGBY
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped)
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped)
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals ---
|Sunday, October 25
|AUTO RACING
|5 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped)
|8 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped)
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped)
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain
|5 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|BOWLING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville
|1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
|3 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
|4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Buffalo at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, Carolina at New Orleans, Dallas at Washington, Green Bay at Houston
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
|3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, San Francisco at New England, Jacksonville at LA Chargers
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Arizona
|RUGBY
|3 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
|2:35 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna
|SWIMMING
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
|TENNIS
|8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals
