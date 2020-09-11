|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, September 12
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The British GT Championship, Donington Park, United Kingdom
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 1, Kouvola, Finland (taped)
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA: World RX of of Finland 2, Kouvola, Finland (taped)
|BOWLING
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 3, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Tour Finals, Show 4, Jupiter, Fla. (taped)
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State
ESPN2 — Charlotte at Appalachian State
FOX — Louisiana Tech at Baylor
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — Duke at Notre Dame
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Florida State
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State
ESPNU — Campbell at Georgia Southern
FS1 — Arkansas State at Kansas State
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — The Citadel at South Florida
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tulane at South Alabama
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Coastal Carolina at Kansas
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — MLF: Pro Bass Tour, Mississippi River (taped)
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|9 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
|11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Philadelphia at Miami
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
|7 p.m.
FOX — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota
|8 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Melbourne
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at OL Reign
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
|3 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals ---
|Sunday, September 13
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
|4 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|12 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy and Pro 2, San Bernardino, Calif. (taped)
|CYCLING
|6 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)
|1 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Miami at New England, Las Vegas at Carolina, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Chicago at Detroit, Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia at Washington
|3:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati
|3:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Arizona at San Francisco
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at LA Rams
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)
|SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
|3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
