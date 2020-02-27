|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, February 28
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
|11 p.m.
FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.
|BOXING
|9:45 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton
ESPNEWS — Harvard at Columbia
ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas (Arlington)
ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider
FS1 — Washington State at Washington
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Richmond at Duke
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse
|CURLING
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped)
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.
|8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis
|6 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf
|1:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City
|9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.