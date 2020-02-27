Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
11 p.m. 

FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.

BOXING
9:45 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Ohio

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton

ESPNEWS — Harvard at Columbia

ESPNU — Wright State at Northern Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas (Arlington)

ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider

FS1 — Washington State at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

CBSSN — Denver at St. Cloud State

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

ACCN — Richmond at Duke

6 p.m.

ACCN — Hobart at Syracuse

CURLING
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA

2 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP ---

