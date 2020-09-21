(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 22
GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at NC

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — SK at LG

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)

12 a.m. (Wednesday)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)

TENNIS
3 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

