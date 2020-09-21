|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, September 22
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
GOLF — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at NC
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — SK at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Washington
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Toronto
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Arizona
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
|12 a.m. (Wednesday)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
|3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.