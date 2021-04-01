|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, April 2
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin
|6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at New York
|9 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland
|NHL HOCKEY
|6 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
|SURFING
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2
|WRESTLING
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
