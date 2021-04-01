(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

SURFING
5:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

WRESTLING
6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

