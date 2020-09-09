|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, September 10
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)
|CYCLING
|5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis
|5 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBC — Houston at Kansas City
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|11:55 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC
|2 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.