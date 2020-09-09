(All times Eastern)
Thursday, September 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at St. Kilda

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ACCN — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.)

CYCLING
5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Corrèze, 135 miles

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at LG

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at St. Louis

5 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY
11:55 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Wakefield Trinity at Hull FC

2 p.m.

FS2 — RFL: Warrington at Castleford

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

