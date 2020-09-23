|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, September 24
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
|7 p.m.
ACCN — — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, First Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at KT
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
|5:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
|RUGBY
|5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
|5:50 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th Round, Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiânia, Brazil
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
|3 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Quarterfinals; Strasbourg-WTA Semifinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
