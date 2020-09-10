|(All times Central)
|Friday, September 11
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide
|11 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
|CYCLING
|5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
|11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Kia at NC
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Washington
|6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
USA — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|RUGBY
|5 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
|11:55 a.m.
FS2 — RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens
|2 p.m.
FS2 — RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
