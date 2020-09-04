|Saturday, September 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
|10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|11 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
|11:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
|1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis
|CYCLING
|7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|HORSE RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — San Diego at Oakland
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
|9:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|RUGBY
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:50 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia
|10:45 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
|11 p.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
|7 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---
|Sunday, September 6
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
|4 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
|12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
|BOXING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles
|CYCLING
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay
|3 p.m.
TBS — Houston at LA Angels
|6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
|NBA BASKETBALL
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10:50 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
|7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.