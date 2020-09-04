Saturday, September 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

11 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

11:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis

CYCLING
7 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING
10 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — San Diego at Oakland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

11 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland

1:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---

Sunday, September 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy, Faenza, Italy

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy, Faenza, Italy

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING
5 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles

7 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights), Los Angeles

CYCLING
6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

TBS — Houston at LA Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami

TENNIS
10 a.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

Tags