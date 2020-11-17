|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, November 18
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan
ESPNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
|CYCLING
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped)
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — The 2020 NBA Draft
ESPNU — The 2020 NBA Draft
NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft
|RUGBY
|3 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
