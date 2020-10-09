|(All times Central)
|Saturday, October 10
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|2 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
|BOWLING
|7 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty
FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|11 a.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC at LG
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps, Semifinal (taped)
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
|8 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women's Final, Roland Garros, Paris
|4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris ---
|Sunday, October 11
|AUTO RACING
|7:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
|10 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh
|1 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama
|2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
|3 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State
|COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men's Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
|COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women's Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S) 4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|CYCLING
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped)
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|11 a.m
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Arizona at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, LA Rams at Washington
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — Miami at San Francisco
|3:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, NY Giants at Dallas
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
|6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea
|TENNIS
|4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
|8 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, Roland Garros, Paris
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
