(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, October 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at St. Kilda, Elimination Final

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi State at Mississippi

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Christian at Baylor

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY
4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. ---

