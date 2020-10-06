|(All times Central)
|Wednesday, October 7
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Doosan at SK
|4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston
|2:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
|6:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
|8:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
|NHL HOCKEY
|10:30 a.m.
NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
