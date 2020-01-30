|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 31
|BOXING
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado (Men's Featherweight) Shreveport, La.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Pennsylvania
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Kent State
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Buffalo
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas
FS2 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
|7:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Louisiana State
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Penn State
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Michigan at Nebraska (Omaha)
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|8 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Iowa
|CURLING (WOMEN'S)
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy (taped)
|GOLF
|2 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Second Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Houston
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
|SKIING
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
|SNOWBOARDING
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Hertha Berlin
|TENNIS
|3:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
|2 p.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
|6:15 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Girl's & Boy's Singles Championships, Melbourne, Australia
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia
|4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia ---
