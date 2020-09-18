on tv
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 p.m.
ABC — Navy at Tulane
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State
ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky
1:30 p.m.
USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall
ESPN — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN2 — Stephen F. Austin at texas (San Antonio)
3 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Louisville
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
3 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
5 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
CYCLING 6 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles
GOLF 10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
KBO BASEBALL 2:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland
6 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY 6:30 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO 9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
RUGBY 2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal
5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
TENNIS 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds ---
Sunday, September 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
4 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
AUTO RACING 6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy
1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (Women’s) 12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
CYCLING 8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles
GOLF 9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
MLB BABSEBALL 12 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
3 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL 12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay, Minnesota at Indianapolis, San Francisco at NY Jets, LA Rams at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay
3:05 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Arizona
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers, Baltimore at Houston
7:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Seattle
RODEO 3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
Rugby 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
SOFTBALL 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
3 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
