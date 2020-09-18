on tv

Saturday, September 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 11 p.m.

ABC — Navy at Tulane

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State

ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State

ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

USA — South Florida at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech

CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall

ESPN — Troy at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN2 — Stephen F. Austin at texas (San Antonio)

3 p.m.

ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Louisville

ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

3 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

5 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

CYCLING 6 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles

GOLF 10 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

KBO BASEBALL 2:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland

6 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 6:30 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

RODEO 9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa

RUGBY 2:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

2 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds ---

Sunday, September 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle

4 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood

AUTO RACING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (Women’s) 12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

CYCLING 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

MLB BABSEBALL 12 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

3 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay, Minnesota at Indianapolis, San Francisco at NY Jets, LA Rams at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay

3:05 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Arizona

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers, Baltimore at Houston

7:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Seattle

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa

Rugby 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Ulster (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City

SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

