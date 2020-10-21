|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 22
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Auburn
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
|CYCLING
|12 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra - Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped)
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Philadelphia
NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador
|7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at FC Bayern Munich, Group Stage, Group A (taped)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle
FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.