|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, September 30
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
|BOWLING
|6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|MLB BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2
|1 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1
|2 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2
|3 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1
|6 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2
|9 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
