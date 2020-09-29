(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, September 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final

BOWLING
6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.

GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2

1 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2

3 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

4 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

