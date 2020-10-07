(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG

12 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — NC at LG

MLB BASEBALL
1:08 p.m.

FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston

2:35 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary)

6:10 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

8:08 p.m.

MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Chicago

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal,

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

10 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

NBCSN — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris

