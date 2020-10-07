|(All times Central)
|Thursday, October 8
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice ‥1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at LG
|12 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — NC at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston
|2:35 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary)
|6:10 p.m.
TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
|8:08 p.m.
MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Chicago
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal,
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|10 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
NBCSN — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris
