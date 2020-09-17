|(All times Central)
|Thursday, September 17
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne
|4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
|AUTO RACING
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech
|CYCLING
|5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
|4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Miami
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco
|6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
|9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
