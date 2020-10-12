Tuesday, October 13
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

7:40 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

RUGBY
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — SLR: Leeds at Warrington

SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Tags