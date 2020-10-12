|Tuesday, October 13
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
|4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
|MLB BASEBALL
|5:05 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
|7:40 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
|NFL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee
|RUGBY
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — SLR: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — SLR: Leeds at Warrington
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
