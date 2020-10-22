|(All times Central)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 23
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida
|7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Alabama (Birmingham)
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina State
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
|6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
|FIGURE SKATING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — LG at NC
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals
