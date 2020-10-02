|Saturday, October 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ABC — Baylor at West Virginia
ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh
ESPN — South Carolina at Florida
ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State
FOX — Texas Christian at Texas
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Boston College
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Air Force
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State
ESPN — Auburn at Georgia
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida
ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast)
SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
|MARATHON
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|2:30
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (if necessary)
|RUGBY
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final
|4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton
|11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
|5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris ---
|Sunday, October 4
|AUTO RACING
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
|1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|11 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
|12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Duke
SECN — Alabama at Florida
|CYCLING
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège, Liège to Province de Liège, 159 miles (taped)
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HORSE RACING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
|3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Chicago, Jacksonville at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, Baltimore at Washington
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Dallas, New Orleans at Detroit, Seattle at Miami, Arizona at Carolina, Minnesota at Houston
|3:05 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at LA Rams
|3:25 a.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Kansas City, Buffalo at Las Vegas
|7:20 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco
|RODEO
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Lincoln, Neb.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
|7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton
|10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United
|1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
|TENNIS
|4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.